‘Nobody Is Safe’ – Wheelchair User Kevin Jean Baptiste Attacked At His Home – St. Lucia Times

Wheelchair user Kevin Jean Baptiste had to seek medical attention after a man attacked him at his Castries home Friday night.

The National Council of and for Persons with Disabilities said it was heartbroken over the ‘brutal, malicious attack’ on its Public Relations Officer.

In a statement, the Council recalled that Jean Baptiste had complained many times to the Castries Constituency Council (CCC) and the police department about being ‘terrorised’ by bar patrons next to his CDC apartment.

“His life has been made miserable by their non-adherence to ‘No Smoking’ signs, which adversely affects residents with respiratory issues,” the organisation stated.

According to the Council, being off his wheelchair and crawling on his knees did not prevent a heartless, violent bar patron from spilling his drink on Kevin and punching him repeatedly in his face for asserting his right to live in peace in his own home, free of cigarette fumes.

Jean Baptiste, a member of the Take Over Tent, told St. Lucia Times that the attack occurred Friday night after 8:00 p.m.

He explained that because of problems with insects, he usually sprayed his apartment before retiring for the night.

“After spraying the apartment, I heard somebody knocking, banging on the door,” the Council Public Relations Officer said.

Jean Baptiste revealed that he was on the phone with a CCC Inspector, asked whether he could hear the banging on the door, and learned that the official would send officers over.

Jean Baptiste said when he opened his door, a man, identified as a bar patron, started cursing him.

“He threw his drink in my face, came into my apartment and started knocking me down,” Jean Baptiste told St. Lucia Times.

“My glasses broke, my face burst. I got stitches at the bottom of my lip. My front tooth went inside. Right now it is resting on the back of my gum,” the victim noted.

He said he now has to extract the tooth.

The thirty-two-year-old reported the matter to the police and received medical attention at the OKEU Hospital.

Jean Baptiste told St. Lucia Times that he had no prior issues with his attacker.

He said the night of the attack was the first time he saw the individual.

“Nobody is safe. Not even in your home, not on the road, not in the church,” Jean Baptiste declared regarding the incident.

The National Council of and for People with Disabilities condemned the attack and violence in all its forms.

“In this environment of senseless violence and killings, we are extremely thankful that worse was not done to Kevin,” the Council said.

In condemning the attacker’s action, the organisation also voiced its support for Jean Baptiste and all victims in their quest for justice.

Headline photo: Kevin Jn Baptiste being interviewed by Hot 7 Television (File image)

