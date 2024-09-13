Noah Lyles’ Mom Keeps Promise To Julien Alfred- Visits Saint Lucia

The mother of World and Olympic men’s 100m champion, American Noah Lyles, is in Saint Lucia due to a promise to Saint Lucia’s Julien Alfred.

Keisha Caine Bishop, Lyles’ mother, met Alfred, the World Indoor women’s 60m champion and Olympic 100m gold medallist, at the 2023 NCAA Championships.

Herself a nine-time All-American, and a member of two 4×400 NCAA champion relay teams, Caine Bishop was taken by Alfred.

Running for the University of Texas, Alfred won the 100m and 200m titles at last year’s collegiate competition.

Caine Bishop promised Alfred then that she would visit Saint Lucia, and a little over a year later, she is on island.

In a video filmed at Vigie Beach and posted to her Instagram page, Caine Bishop encouraged everyone to add Saint Lucia to their travel bucket list.

“Hi everybody, today I’m in Saint Lucia! I am so excited to be here. This is my first time here, and I got intrigued last year when now Olympic gold medallist in the 100 metres Julien Alfred won the NCAA championship and they said she was from Saint Lucia. And I said ‘Hm, which is Saint Lucia? I want to go visit,” Caine Bishop wrote.

Caine Bishop carried a Saint Lucia flag and encouraged her followers to make the trip to Julien Alfred country.

“So, Julien, I told you I was coming to your country. I finally made it. I’m at the beach, it’s so pretty and I love your country. Everybody should come visit. That’s the cool part about track and field. You get to see people run from all over the world and then you get to decide if you want to visit or not. Enjoy! Have a great day, everybody, and come visit Saint Lucia.”

PHOTO: Caine Bishop embraces her son, Olympic champion Noah Lyles.