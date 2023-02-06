No Trinis known to be affected by Turkish/Syrian earthquake

Black Immigrant Daily News

DEVASTATION: A man searches for people in the rubble of a destroyed building in Gaziantep, Türkiye on Monday. AP PHOTO –

THE Foreign and Caricom Affairs Ministry said it has not received any reports of casualties among Trinbagonians in the major earthquakes which struck southern Türkiye and northern Syria earlier on Monday morning.

At least 3,000 people have been confirmed dead so far, according to international media reports.

In a release, the ministry said it is conducting ongoing checks and is working with TT’s honorary consul in Istanbul on the matter.

It said a call was placed on Monday to Her Excellency Bengü Yiğitgüden, Ambassador of Türkiye to TT in Port of Spain, to express the sympathy and solidarity of the government and people of TT.

The ministry said TT nationals who wish to provide information on loved ones whom they believe may be affected, can contact the Foreign and Caricom Affairs Ministry by email at ea***************@fo*****.tt or telephone at 868-285-5029, extension 2199.

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said she was deeply saddened by the devastating loss of lives in Türkiye and Syria following the earthquakes that struck both countries.

In a release, she said reports stated at least 9,733 people in Türkiye have been injured with a further 2,403 reported injuries in Syria.

“Many Trinidadians and Tobagonians have an ancestral bond with both Syria and Türkiye and may have relatives affected by this tragedy. I wish to express my love, sympathy and support to our Turkish and Syrian communities in this time of crisis.

“My deepest condolences to those who have lost loved ones in this disaster. I hope that the survivors are found quickly and wish them a speedy recovery,” the UNC political leader and Siparia MP said in the release.

TRT World News Anchor Reagan Des Vignes, a Trinidadian living and working in Türkiye, told Newsday, “I’m not aware of any Trinis in the areas affected. I know of just one other Trinidadian here, and she also lives in Istanbul. Istanbul was not affected.”

According to the BBC, the 7.8 magnitude quake struck near Gaziantep, Türkiye in the early hours of Monday while people were asleep. While over 2,000 people were confirmed dead in Türkiye, at least 1,000 were killed in the quake which affected Syria.

World leaders have pledged to send aid after Turkey issued an international appeal for help. The tremors were so strong that millions of people across Türkiye, Syria, Lebanon, Cyprus and Israel felt the earthquake.

