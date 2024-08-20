No Mpox Cases In Saint Lucia, But Health Ministry Urges Vigilance

Although there is no record of any mpox cases in Saint Lucia, Saint Lucia’s Health Ministry has urged the population to be vigilant and implement measures to reduce infection risk.

The Heath Ministry’s advisory followed last week’s global mpox alert from the World Health Organization (WHO).

WHO declared that the disease constitutes a public health emergency of international concern.

Saint Lucia’s Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr. Sharon Belmar George, observed that to date, there have been no recorded cases of mpox in Saint Lucia.

Belmar-George also explained that the current risk to Caribbean populations from mpox 1b is low to moderate.

Nevertheless, she advised limiting contact with individuals showing mpox symptoms.

The symptoms include painful, unusual rash or lesions, fever, head, muscle, and back aches, chills, and swollen lymph nodes lasting for two to four weeks.

Belmar-George also advised frequent handwashing with soap and water or using hand sanitiser.

“If you experience symptoms or have contact with someone who has mpox, visit your nearest health centre or emergency room for management and mpox diagnostic testing which is available in country,” the CMO disclosed.

According to Belmar-George, the WHO has approved two mpox vaccines.

The CMO acknowledged the importance of vaccination in preventing the spread of the disease.

However, she noted that at this time, it is recommended for close contact with cases and travelers to the affected areas of Africa and not for mass vaccination.

