No Monkeypox In Saint Lucia, But Health Officials Remain Vigilant – St. Lucia Times News

Saint Lucia is monitoring the current monkeypox situation after several countries confirmed cases of the disease this month.

However, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Glensford Joseph said that to date, Saint Lucia had diagnosed no case of the virus.

Nevertheless, he explained that the Ministry of Health would continue to be vigilant for the early detection and management of any case of imported monkeypox.

Joseph disclosed that vaccination against smallpox offers some level of cross-protection against the disease.

“The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs is encouraging everyone to be vigilant and to seek medical care if they develop fever, headache, swollen lymph nodes or a rash, among others,” the senior Health Ministry official stated.

In this regard, he urged citizens to continue practicing the public health measures of wearing a mask when in public, frequent washing of hands with soap and water, or using alcohol-based hand sanitiser.

Joseph also advised people to avoid crowded spaces, noting that these measures reduce the risk of contracting the monkeypox virus.

Dr. Glensford Joseph’s complete statement appears below:

