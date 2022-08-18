No Increase In The Selling Price Of Bread Products – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Ministry of Commerce, Manufacturing, Business Development, Cooperatives and Consumer Affairs would like to inform the public that the creole loaf and sandwich loaf are Price Controlled and protected by the Distribution and Price of Goods Act Cap. 13.09; and Statutory Instrument # 67 of 2013.

As per Statutory Instrument # 67 of 2013, creole loaf is EC$0.12 per oz and sandwich loaf is EC $0.15 per oz; plus, EC$0.60 for slicing and packaging per sandwich loaf. There is no legislative authority to increase the price of these products.

Any violation of the provisions of the Distribution and Price of Goods Act Cap. 13.09, and SI # 67 of 2013, can lead to fines and or to imprisonment.

Additionally, the Government of Saint Lucia is currently subsiding the price of flour to approved bakers, on condition that there is no increase in the selling price of bread products.

Should you have any concerns, please contact the Consumer Affairs Department at 468-4239, 468-4232 or 468-4229.

SOURCE: Ministry of Commerce, Manufacturing, Business Development, Cooperatives and Consumer Affairs

