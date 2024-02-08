No Foul Play Suspected In Discovery Of Body In Castries – St. Lucia Times

Police do not suspect foul play in the discovery of a partially decomposed body in a house on Mary Ann Street, Castries.
Police received the report regarding the body at about 4:40 pm on Thursday.
The deceased has been identified as Robertson Gustave, 47, of Mary Ann Street.
He was last seen on February 2, 2024.
According to reports, a concerned individual discovered the body while checking on Gustave’s well-being after not seeing the him for a few days.
