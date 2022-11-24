‘No Documented Outbreak Of Sexually Transmitted Infections’ In Saint Lucia – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

It has come to the attention of the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs that there is information circulating on social media of an outbreak of sexually transmitted infections and the shortage of certain medication to treat some of these conditions.

To date, the Ministry of Health would like to inform the public that there is no documented outbreak of sexually transmitted infections in Saint Lucia. The Ministry will continue to monitor and evaluate the trend of sexually transmitted infections on the island.

At this time, the Ministry of Health is encouraging persons who believe they may have been exposed to a sexually transmitted infection to visit their nearest wellness center, the Sexual and Reproductive Health Clinics at the Vieux Fort Wellness Center and the Castries Wellness Center, or their private health care providers.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs would like to inform the public that medication to treat sexually transmitted infections is available in both the public and private sectors.

Take control of your sexual health.

Practice safe sex.

Get tested

And if you need to

Get treated

For further information, please contact:

The Sexual and Reproductive Health Clinic at the Castries Wellness Center on the second floor, Monday to Friday at telephone numbers:

468-8886 or 468-8887

Or

The Sexual and Reproductive Health Clinic at the Vieux Fort Wellness Center on Tuesdays at telephone numbers:

468-7985 or 468-7986

SOURCE: Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs. Headline photo: Stock image

