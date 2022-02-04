Nine St. Lucians Complete TaiwanICDF Training Workshops – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Press Release:– Nine Saint Lucians who participated in six different workshops organised by TaiwanICDF were awarded with certificates of completion on Friday, February 4, 2022.

Each year, the TaiwanICDF has launched several training workshops with the aim of capacity building. The 2021 Workshops were hosted virtually and focused on three main areas: (1) Business Management, (2) Incubator Entrepreneurship, and (3) Agro-Technology.

Participants who received their certificates at a ceremony held at the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) in Rodney Bay, Gros Islet, on Friday morning are as follows:

 Ms. Michaeline St. Juste (Food Processing and Packing Design)

 Ms. Cindy Cathy Eugene (Food Processing and Packing Design)

 Ms. Barbara Lucilla Innocent-Charles (Sustainability of Small Hospitality Business

Course)

 Ms. Ruthanne P. Carasco-Philip (Application and Innovation of Digital Skills)

 Ms. Nadine Mellina Mathurin (Beauty Entrepreneurship)

 Ms. Roycelyn Janine St. Hill-Howell (Food and Beverage Entrepreneurship)

 Ms. Maria Flermuis (Business Strategy and Innovation)

 Ms. Marina Monroque Lafeuillee (Business Strategy and Innovation)

 Ms. Miriam Felix Modeste (Business Strategy and Innovation)

Participant Nadine Mathurin, who participated in the Beauty Entrepreneurship workshop,

received a special prize of a comprehensive beauty kit.

In total, 45 people participated in the 21 workshops or sub-conferences held last year.

The TaiwanICDF Workshops are very popular among the Taiwan friendly countries.

The Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) remains committed to assisting the Government and people of Saint Lucia in various areas of development, including human capacity building.

