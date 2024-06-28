Nine More Wellness Centres Offering PBF Services

Given the burden of Diabetes and Hypertension in Saint Lucia, the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs last year, implemented the Performance-Based Financing (PBF) Pilot Program, which provides screening and treatment services for these diseases.

Under the PBF Pilot Program, people who are not Diabetic or Hypertensive will receive the services of screening and risk assessment at NO COST.

In addition, people who are Diabetic or Hypertensive will receive laboratory tests at NO COST. People who are 18 years and older are eligible to access these services.

Over the past few months, the PBF services have been available at the La Croix Maingot Wellness Centre, Jacmel Wellness Centre, Richfond Wellness Centre, Dennery Hospital, Mon Repos Wellness Centre, Desruisseaux Wellness Centre, La Fargue Wellness Centre and Soufriere Hospital.

As of Monday June 17, 2024, the PBF services of screening, risk assessment and laboratory tests are available at an additional nine Community Wellness Centres.

These are: Anse La Raye Wellness Centre, Vanard Wellness Centre, Canaries Wellness Centre, Fond St. Jacques Wellness Centre, Etangs Wellness Centre, Mongouge Wellness Centre, Delcer Wellness Centre, Micoud Wellness Centre and Ti-Rocher Micoud Wellness Centre.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs encourages people residing in any of the 17 Community Wellness Centres to visit and access the health services available Monday to Friday from 8am to 4pm.

Diabetic and Hypertensive clinics are scheduled on specific days of the week. Please find below the schedule for Diabetic and Hypertensive clinics at the PBF Participating Facilities:

Health R

egion

Community Wellness Centre

Clinic Day

Region 3

Dennery Hospital

Every first Wednesday

Richfond Wellness Centr

e

Every 2nd and 3rd Wednesday

Region 4

Desruisseaux Wellness Centre

Every Thursday

Mon Repos Wellness Centre

Every 1st and last Monday

Micoud Wellness Centre

Every 2nd and 4th Thursday

Ti-Rocher Micoud Wellness C

entre

Every 2nd and 4th Monday

Region 6

La Fargue Wellness Centre

Every Monday

Soufriere Hospital

Every Friday

Fond St. Jacques Wellness Ce

ntre

Every Monday

Etangs Wellness Centre

Every Tuesday

Mongouge Wellness Centre

Every Monday

Delcer Wellness Centre

Every Wednesday

Region 7

Jacmel Wellness Centre

Every Tuesday

La Croix Maingot Wellness Ce

ntre

Every Monday

Anse La Raye Wellness Centre

Every Monday

Vanard Wellness Centre

Every Thursday

Canaries Wellness Centre

Every Monday

For more information, please contact the Project Implementation Unit within the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs at 468-6433 or 468-6434 or 286-7517 (call or Whatsapp) or email at [email protected].

SOURCE: Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs