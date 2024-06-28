Nine More Wellness Centres Offering PBF Services

Given the burden of Diabetes and Hypertension in Saint Lucia, the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs last year, implemented the Performance-Based Financing (PBF) Pilot Program, which provides screening and treatment services for these diseases.
Under the PBF Pilot Program, people who are not Diabetic or Hypertensive will receive the services of screening and risk assessment at NO COST.
In addition, people who are Diabetic or Hypertensive will receive laboratory tests at NO COST. People who are 18 years and older are eligible to access these services.
Over the past few months, the PBF services have been available at the La Croix Maingot Wellness Centre, Jacmel Wellness Centre, Richfond Wellness Centre, Dennery Hospital, Mon Repos Wellness Centre, Desruisseaux Wellness Centre, La Fargue Wellness Centre and Soufriere Hospital.
As of Monday June 17, 2024, the PBF services of screening, risk assessment and laboratory tests are available at an additional nine Community Wellness Centres.
These are: Anse La Raye Wellness Centre, Vanard Wellness Centre, Canaries Wellness Centre, Fond St. Jacques Wellness Centre, Etangs Wellness Centre, Mongouge Wellness Centre, Delcer Wellness Centre, Micoud Wellness Centre and Ti-Rocher Micoud Wellness Centre.
The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs encourages people residing in any of the 17 Community Wellness Centres to visit and access the health services available Monday to Friday from 8am to 4pm.
Diabetic and Hypertensive clinics are scheduled on specific days of the week. Please find below the schedule for Diabetic and Hypertensive clinics at the PBF Participating Facilities:
Health R
egion
Community Wellness Centre
Clinic Day
Region 3
Dennery Hospital
Every first Wednesday
Richfond Wellness Centr
e
Every 2nd and 3rd Wednesday
Region 4
Desruisseaux Wellness Centre
Every Thursday
Mon Repos Wellness Centre
Every 1st and last Monday
Micoud Wellness Centre
Every 2nd and 4th Thursday
Ti-Rocher Micoud Wellness C
entre
Every 2nd and 4th Monday
Region 6
La Fargue Wellness Centre
Every Monday
Soufriere Hospital
Every Friday
Fond St. Jacques Wellness Ce
ntre
Every Monday
Etangs Wellness Centre
Every Tuesday
Mongouge Wellness Centre
Every Monday
Delcer Wellness Centre
Every Wednesday
Region 7
Jacmel Wellness Centre
Every Tuesday
La Croix Maingot Wellness Ce
ntre
Every Monday
Anse La Raye Wellness Centre
Every Monday
Vanard Wellness Centre
Every Thursday
Canaries Wellness Centre
Every Monday
For more information, please contact the Project Implementation Unit within the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs at 468-6433 or 468-6434 or 286-7517 (call or Whatsapp) or email at [email protected].
SOURCE: Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs