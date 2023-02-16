Nine Million dollars allocated for National Disaster Management Plan and Climate Adaptation Programme

Black Immigrant Daily News

Minister of Transport and Works Montgomery Daniel said just over nine million dollars is allocated this year for the National Disaster Management Risk Reduction and Climate Adaptation Programme.

Daniel said the project which started last year, will this year see work being done on several roads and bridges across the country.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/RISK-REDUCTION.mp3

A total of eighty six projects are earmarked for construction by the Ministry of Transport and Works for this year.

Related

NewsAmericasNow.com