Nine Caribbean Nationals Arrested After Cocaine Seizure At Sea

The crew of the United States Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Napier transferred custody of 79 kilograms of cocaine and nine suspects to federal authorities in Puerto Rico on Monday.
The suspects, eight men, and a woman claimed to be from the Dominican Republic.
According to the Coast Guard, the seized cocaine has an estimated value of $829,000.
The release stated that on August 5, a Customs and Border Protection aircraft detected a suspect vessel approximately 67 nautical miles north of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico.
A Coast Guard HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircraft also responded and maintained aerial surveillance of the suspect vessel as the cutter Joseph Napier approached the area.
Once on scene, the cutter’s crew observed the occupants of the suspect vessel jettison multiple packages overboard shortly before stopping.
Following the interdiction, the cutter Joseph Napier’s crew embarked the eight men and a woman from the suspect vessel.
The Coast Guard crew transported the suspected smugglers and drugs to San Juan, Puerto Rico.
The case is being handled by special agents from the Coast Guard Investigative Service, Homeland Security Investigations, and Drug Enforcement Administration.
