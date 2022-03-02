Nicki Minaj Warns Rappers Chasing Trends In Sit-Down With Joe Budden

Nicki Minaj issue warning to rappers chasing the latest trends during her sit-down with Joe Budden.

Nicki Minaj is gearing up for the release of a new studio album. While she has not given any direct hints as to new music aside from her recent collaborations, she’s given words of wisdom to new artists.

The pandemic closing down music performances has seen most if not all artists pivot to their social media presence to get their music out or build their image and brand. Some have resorted to carefully curated social media tactics, while others have relied on trends to establish themselves. However, not everyone who gets on trends enjoys longevity when it comes to success.

In her upcoming interview with her former critic Joe Budden, Nicki Minaj speaks on rappers chasing trends in search of hits but losing themselves in the process or risk becoming ‘faceless’ to fans.

“You know, once anybody has success with anything, everyone seems to jump on that sound even if they may have not even liked it,” she explained. “It might be people behind them telling them to do it.

“Once you do that and once you do it a couple times, who then are you?” Nicki added. “We’ve now forgotten who you are. I don’t think people realize that if you jump on every trend, you become faceless.”

Nicki Minaj and Joe Budden’s interview will drop this week. The two personalities have not always been amicable, but it seems that Minaj has let bygones be bygones. Minaj once famously kicked Budden off her Queen Radio Apple Music show in August 2019 after he dug into her past, inquiring about her history with drugs.

In the meantime, Nicki has been seen in recent weeks heavy on interviews and press, something that her fans associate with her when she’s about to release a new project.

Last month she released “Bussin” and “Do We Have A Problem?,” which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Nicki Minaj’s 5th studio album is set to be released later this year. While she hasn’t yet revealed a title or release date, it’s clear that the Trinidadian-born rapper is back in full work mode after welcoming her first child last year with husband Kenneth Petty.