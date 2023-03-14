Nicki Minaj Teases ‘Red Ruby Da Sleeze’ Video With Skeng

Nicki Minaj gave fans a teaser of her upcoming music video for “Red Ruby Da Sleeze.”

Urban Islandz first reported that Nicki Minaj shot a music video in Trinidad with dancehall artist Skeng. However, the 6-second clip that the Trinidadian rapper shared on her Instagram Story shows her stunting in her pink Rolls-Royce with red interior. The clip also shows her kneeling on the hood of the luxury ride while Skeng stands next to her, smoking and drinking something from a red cup. This means that perhaps a portion of the video was shot at her home in Los Angeles.

Nicki was on the island for Carnival and also took time out to link up with Machel Montano, Patrice Robers, and Destra Garcia, who she worked with last year on the “Fine 9” single.

Nicki Minaj took Skeng under her wings after collaborating with him last year on “Little Miss (Remix)” and recently signed the dancehall artist to her newly launched record label. She also flew the young Jamaican dancehall star out to Los Angeles earlier this month when she made a surprise performance at Rolling Loud Music Festival during Lil Wayne’s set. Skeng also got a chance to meet Weezy for the first time, an artist he is a huge fan of.

In the meantime, “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” debuted this week at No. 1 on the Billboard Digital Song Sales chart, which means Nicki Minaj now equals Drake’s record of 13 songs at the top of that chart. The song also debuted at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart continuing Nicki’s impressive run on that chart.

Nicki recently revealed that she is plotting her next album, which will be released sometime this year, and will also embark on a major world tour this year. Since dropping the new song, the Queen of Rap has been getting a lot of praise from her fans and celebrities alike, including Ice Spice, who says the song is fire. Speaking of Ice Spice, Nicki recently called her “the people’s princess” of rap and followed her on Instagram.

Nicki Minaj is now in full music mode, but it’s unclear how much of her album she has already recorded.