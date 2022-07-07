Nicki Minaj Reacts After Husband Kenneth Petty Sentenced In Sex Offender Case

Nicki Minaj show her husband some support following his sentencing yesterday in his ongoing sex offender case.

Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, will be close to his family over the next year as he has been sentenced to a year of home detention for failing to register as a sex offender in California.

Prosecutors were pushing for the rapper’s husband to go to jail for 15 months and to be put on five years probation. However, judge Justice Michael Fitzgerald on Thursday ordered the home detention and also added three years probation and a $55,000 fine.

Kenneth Petty is to be confined to his wife’s mansion in California. According to the Judge, Kenneth Petty failing to register as a sex offender was a less severe offense compared to other offenses, along with the fact that prisons were overburdened along with the fact that prisons are expecting a surge in covid cases from the Omicron variant, the prison was the least favorable way to handle the case.

Petty had pleaded guilty to the offense in September 2021 and threw himself at the mercy of the court. His wife did not physically support him, but she did write a letter on his behalf for the defense team speaking about her son’s possible impact from his father going to jail.

“I have no doubt my son would be traumatized if his father would be taken out of his life,” Minaj said. “I’ve known Kenneth Petty for over 20 years, when I first met him I knew he needed guidance… I’ve seen his genuine evolution first hand,” she vouched for Petty.

Petty also expressed remorse for breaking the law and for also causing shame on his wife’s brand.

“I take full responsibility for whatever happens today,” he said. “I’m ashamed, embarrassed and disrespected my wife’s brand. There are no excuses, I broke the law. I thank you for giving me the chance to speak, to apologize.”

Meanwhile, a TMZ report says that prosecutors were not happy with the sentence as they argued that home detention was not real punishment because he lives in a luxurious multi-bedroom mansion in a gated Calabasas community with his wife as compared to the bare provisions a jail would offer.

Petty’s offense stemmed from the requirement by California law to register as a sex offender due to his 1994 conviction for rape in New York City, where he served over four years in prison. W

Petty moved to California to be with Minaj in 2019 and was busted by police during a traffic stop.

On Thursday night, Minaj reacted on Instagram by sharing several family photos and a photo of Petty with their two-year-old son, Papa Bear.