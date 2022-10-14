Nicki Minaj and Latto Clash On Twitter, Everything About Their Beef

Nicki Minaj is pissed that her song “Super Freaky Girl,” which was nominated for Best Rap Song, has been removed from the rap category by the Grammy Awards and placed in the pop section.

On Thursday afternoon, it was reported that the Grammy Awards committee shifted Minaj’s Billboard No. 1 track from the rap category as it was deemed a pop single by The Academy. The track is now vying for Best Pop Solo Performance. Shortly after the announcement, Minaj went off on a tirade as she claimed that if her track is a pop track, then so is Latto’s song “Big Energy,” which has been nominated in the rap category and which Latto has in the past also said the song is not purely rap.

On Twitter, Nicki Minaj claimed that she was fine with the shift except that the Recording Academy appeared unfair in how they treat all artists. “I have no prob being moved out the RAP category as long as we r ALL being treated FAIRLY,” Minaj began in the tweet.

To make her point, Nicki Minaj called out Latto’s song and said anyone who agreed with Latto’s song being in the rap category was a hater.

“If SFG (‘Super Freaky Girl’) has 2B moved out RAP then so does Big Energy!” she continued. “ANY1 who says diff is simply a Nicki hater or a troll. I’d actually LUV 2 c a more street record win- male OR female! IJS rightIsRight,” she added.

Minaj also went off in an Instagram Live video where she continued to elaborate on her tweet and claimed that both songs were very similar in elements and even had the same producers so it’s expected that they should both be in the pop category.

Latto, however, didn’t seem like she was up for the nonsense and appeared to have texted Minaj to keep her out of her arguments. “I agree w you however because of where we left off ion think u need to bring my name/song up to prove ur point,” Latto said in a text message.

Nicki Minaj, however, went on the offense and disrespected Latto on Twitter as she called her a “Karen” and a “scratch” and said that Latto did not speak up for her after her song was pulled from the rap category.

“This Karen has probably mentioned my name in over 100 interviews. Says she waited in line for Pink Friday wher Barbie chain on, bangs, pink hair…but today, scratch off decides to be silent; rather than speak up for the black woman she called her biggest inspiration,” she tweeted.

Latto seemingly responded to Minaj’s tweet in several responses where she shared that she felt she couldn’t enjoy her accomplishment without controversy.

“Damn I can’t win for losing… all these awards/noms I can’t even celebrate,” she tweeted.

In other tweets, she also responded to Minaj calling her a Karen.

“1st of all I texted u cause I didn’t wanna do the internet sht w sum1 I looked up to. Just like the 1st time I DMed u asking about ur ongoing subtweets. I wanted to speak up cuz like I said I do agree but the way u going about it seems malicious esp. after how we left off,” Latto said in a tweet posted late on Thursday night.

Latto also took a low blow at Minaj as she told the rapper that she was older than her mother but trying to bully her.

“I’ve ignored countless subtweets since March and instead addressed u in the dm. You’re asking why I didn’t speak up in ur defense… it’s the same answer I gave u when u asked why I didn’t congratulate you. Ur literally older than my mom tryna be a bully @NICKIMINAJ,” Latto bravely tagged Minaj on her tweet.

Meanwhile, Minaj fans also turned up to bully Latto, with some claiming that she was “playing the victim.” Latto, however, shared a screenshot of a tweet Minaj recently posted where she said the “We Go Up” rapper was targeting her.

“Unfollowed. Ugh barbz I just said stop putting that dud on my timeline. I know ur defending me but leave the dud on TikTok. Lemme think,” a tweet by Minaj on October 2 read.

While the Recording Academy has not offered an explanation for the decision, it seems that Minaj’s grouse is with the Grammy’s.

The Trinidadian rapper has been nominated ten times over the course of her 20-year career, but she has so far been unsuccessful in winning a Grammy.

Still, Nicki Minaj continued on her rampage while Latto took the high road. Late Thursday night, Minaj shared a series of tweets where she continued to call Latto “scratch” and even came or Latto’s mixed heritage.

“Who wanna hear the reference tracks of scratch off ghost writers rapping her bars? she used me & the Barbz in every interview until that album sold double wood now she wiping that spray tan off & being a Karen. They black when it’s beneficial chi,” Minaj wrote on Twitter.

“All this time I thought you was at least 35,” she wrote in one tweet. “Age shaming when you look like YOU the one pushing 40. Age shaming but was BEGGING for a feature. Imagine what dem genes gon do in 10 years Oh so you in your 20’s. Oh ok then. At least it match your album sales. You sold 20K right? Mad u flopped. That’s why u rlly mad,” Minaj added in another tweet.

Nicki Minaj also shared a bunch of screenshots of messages from Latto.

Latto also did the same and shared screenshots of messages.