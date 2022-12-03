Nick Cannon hospitalised with Pneumonia Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

Nick Cannon has been hospitalised with Pneumonia.

The American entertainer, who has been making headlines for his fertility, said via his Instagram account that he just needs some solid rest.

Cannon is a Lupus sufferer.

“Okay, so I guess I’m not Superman… I promised myself I would never be back at this place again… But this is a great lesson to take care of YOU or YOU won’t be able to take care of everyone else. Don’t trip though, I don’t need any well wishes or prayers , just some solid rest and I will be back on the journey to becoming stronger than ever… it’s just pneumonia, nothing I can’t handle,” he said.

Cannon was hospitalised right after his Wild’ n Out tour at Madison Square Garden. He said life is a rollercoaster.

“Crazy thing is, last night we was just rocking a sold out crowd at Madison square garden in front of thousands of fans, now I’m all alone in a tiny hospital room. Life is definitely a rollercoaster! #LupusWarrior,” he wrote.

Cannon has had his hands full juggling several children with several women. He is preparing to welcome his 12th child next year with Alyssa Scott. The couple lost their son Zen to a brain tumor in December 2021 at five months old.

Cannon is also father to twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; sons Golden Sagon and Rise Messiah and daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell; twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa; son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole.

