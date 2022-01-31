Nick Cannon Announced He’s Expecting A Baby Boy With Bre Tiesi

Nick Cannon has confirmed he’s expecting another child with

The rapper/actor is supposedly expecting another baby, which would effectively move his total number of offspring to a whopping total of 8. Nick Cannon first became a dad in 2011 when he welcomed twins with Mariah Carey.

Cannon would later start a relationship with Brittany Bell, and the two had two kids together, one in 2017 and another in 2020. Nick caught baby fever shortly after, and 2021 saw the birth of 3 more kids; 2 with Abby De La Rosa and another with Alyssa Scott. Sadly, the latter passed away in December 2021 from a brain tumor.

During a Drink Champ podcast episode, the talk show host shared that he was trying to follow his therapist’s early recommendation to remain celibate, though he wasn’t sold on the idea from the get-go as a result of his big family upbringing.

“I’m chilling out. I’m kinda stepping away, getting focused, going within, getting my celibacy on. I have enough children, enough frolicking. I’m good right now. … I’m trying. I didn’t say I’m perfect,” he said in 2021.

Nick Cannon may have missed a step in his celibacy journey If the recent rumors of another pregnancy are true. At the center of this pregnancy is the newly single model Bre Tiesi. Bre had been married to FCF Zappers’s quarterback Johnny Manziel, but the two broke up with Tiesi confirming the finalization of the divorce in November 2021.

TMZ caught a whiff of the happy moment when it was alleged that Nick and the 30-year-old model hosted a gender reveal party in Malibu on Sunday evening. Friends and family were in attendance as Bre posed for pictures that showed off her growing baby bump. Nick also appeared in a number of photos with a very pregnant Bre.

Nick and Bre are expecting a baby boy as there was a whole lot of blue to go around at the party.

“The beauty of fatherhood, when you really talk about living as a father, I’ve learned so much just from my children, and it’s so amazing,” Nick Cannon said in August 2021. “I really just love being around my kids. That youthful energy, it feels like you get to relive every time. I think I’ve been through so much in my life physically, mentally and spiritually, the best place that I find is the time that I spend with my kids and that energy. And to get as much of that as possible and to pass on all that I’ve lived into something else, that’s why I do it, man.”

Nick Cannon also spoke about his unborn child on his talk show this morning while speaking with Angela Yee of The Breakfast Club.