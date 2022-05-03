Nicholas Pooran Appointed West Indies Men’s ODI & T20I Captain – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has confirmed the appointment of Nicholas Pooran as the West Indies Men’s One Day International (ODI) and T20 International (T20I) captain, following the international retirement of Kieron Pollard.

On Tuesday, CWI said Pooran would take over the captaincy for the West Indies ODI and T20I teams after being Pollard’s deputy over the last year.

The appointment will include the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2022 and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in October 2023.

Shai Hope has been recommended to stand as vice-captain of the ODI team.

– Advertisement –

CWI quoted its Director of Cricket Jimmy Adams saying that the selection panel believed Pooran had matured as a player.

Adams indicated that the panel was impressed with his leadership of both teams in Kieron Pollard’s absence.

President Ricky Skerritt congratulated Pooran on his appointment, describing him as a gifted player, while the new captain said he was truly honoured.

Pooran has already captained the West Indies Men in Pollard’s absence, leading them to a CG Insurance T20I Series win at home against Australia in 2021.

Following his T20I debut in 2016, he has represented West Indies in 94 white-ball internationals and has over 3300 runs across formats.

Headline photo from Cricket West Indies

– Advertisement –