NIC Installs Outdoor Fitness Station To Promote Physical Activity

Saint Lucians looking to increase their physical activity can now do so with an outdoor fitness station installed by the National Insurance Corporation (NIC) at Pigeon Point.

The fitness station, named in honour of veteran St Lucia long distance runner Anthony “Tony” Fessal, was officially opened during brief ceremony on Wednesday June 26, 2024..

The launch coincided with the observance of Sneaker Day; the NIC’s annual wellness program aimed at encouraging greater physical activity in the workplace.

The Tony Fessal Fitness Park is the second outdoor fitness station that NIC has installed. The first one was commissioned in March 2019 at Beausejour, next to the Darren Sammy Cricket Grounds.

NIC Director, Mr. Matthew L. Mathurin says the construction of the outdoor fitness stations demonstrates the Corporation’s commitment to assisting in the battle against chronic non-communicable diseases which continues to be a leading cause of death among Saint Lucians.

“As an entity whose raison d’etre is the provision of that safety net of social security, the National Insurance Corporation is naturally concerned about the negative effects of the factors underlying NCDs,” Mr. Mathurin said.

“The National Insurance Corporation has chosen not to be a bystander but rather to lead the charge towards getting Saint Lucians active,” he added.

The Tony Fessal fitness Park is equipped with various machines including, monkey bars, ab benches and parallel bars, among others. It allows for the design of age-appropriate programs that can cater to users of all age groups.

The NIC plans to install additional outdoor fitness stations across the island as part of a broader initiative geared towards fostering a healthier and more active lifestyle among Saint Lucians.

