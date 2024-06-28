NHC Says Tropical Storm Beryl Could Form Soon In The Atlantic

The United States National Hurricane Center (NHC) says the Atlantic Ocean could get its second named tropical storm of 2024 in the next day or two, and its name would be Beryl.
On Friday, the NHC said the disturbance was about 1,500 miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands and was getting more organized.
Saint Lucia Meteorologist Venantius Descartes said there was a high chance of the system developing.
As a result, Descartes urged Saint Lucians to prepare.
“What is important is that we be prepared for the worst,” he advised.
Another tropical wave closer to Saint Lucia should begin affecting the Island Friday night into Saturday.
A third wave over the far eastern Tropical Atlantic is moving westward at 17 mph or 28 km/h.
According to the Met Office, this wave has a low chance of developing during the next seven days.
” Interests in the Lesser Antilles should monitor its progress,” the Met Office stated.
National Hurricane Center photo.
Any third-party or user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries published on the St. Lucia Times website (https://stluciatimes.com) in no way convey the thoughts, sentiments or intents of St. Lucia Times, the author of any said article or post, the website, or the business. St. Lucia Times is not responsible or liable for, and does not endorse, any comments or replies posted by users and third parties, and especially the content therein and whether it is accurate.
St. Lucia Times reserves the right to remove, screen, edit, or reinstate content posted by third parties on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times (this includes the said user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries) at our sole discretion for any reason or no reason, and without notice to you, or any user. For example, we may remove a comment or reply if we believe it violates any part of the St. Lucia Criminal Code, particularly section 313 which pertains to the offence of Libel. Except as required by law, we have no obligation to retain or provide you with copies of any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times. All third-parties and users agree that this is a public forum, and we do not guarantee any confidentiality with respect to any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website. Any posts made and information disclosed by you is at your own risk.