NHC Says Tropical Storm Beryl Could Form Soon In The Atlantic

The United States National Hurricane Center (NHC) says the Atlantic Ocean could get its second named tropical storm of 2024 in the next day or two, and its name would be Beryl.

On Friday, the NHC said the disturbance was about 1,500 miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands and was getting more organized.

Saint Lucia Meteorologist Venantius Descartes said there was a high chance of the system developing.

As a result, Descartes urged Saint Lucians to prepare.

“What is important is that we be prepared for the worst,” he advised.

Another tropical wave closer to Saint Lucia should begin affecting the Island Friday night into Saturday.

A third wave over the far eastern Tropical Atlantic is moving westward at 17 mph or 28 km/h.

According to the Met Office, this wave has a low chance of developing during the next seven days.

” Interests in the Lesser Antilles should monitor its progress,” the Met Office stated.

National Hurricane Center photo.