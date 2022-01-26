NHC Concerned Over ‘Inaccurate’ Media Reports Regarding Housing Developments – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Press Release:- The Saint Lucia National Housing Corporation notes with increasing concern, the inaccurate information that has been presented in the media in relation to the Choc and Talvern Housing Developments.

Firstly, the Public -Private Partnership Agreements which was signed by The Corporation and the Contractor — Fresh Start Construction Ltd on December 30th 2019, and September 7th 2020, respectively, both had termination clauses which allowed the Corporation to terminate for convenience.

For the avoidance of doubt as to the meaning of this term, a termination for convenience clause allows the Corporation to bring an end to the contractual relationship without the need to establish the other party is in default or has committed a material breach of the contract.

The Corporation would also wish to clarify the Approval Letter from the Development Control Authority, which was shown in a local news item as evidence of approval.

A proper and careful reading of the letter would show that the application was approved by the DCA subject to various conditions some of which had to be met before the commencement of infrastructural works. These conditions have not been met to this date, and it was the view of the Board that this breach should not continue.

The Corporation intends to honor its contractual obligations and to this end have asked the Contractor to submit his invoice for evaluation of the present value of any improvements within the developments.

It is the mandate of NHC, as a Statutory Corporation, in accordance with the desires of central government, to deliver AFFORDABLE housing. A development with projected sales prices of land between $20.00 and $30.00 per square foot, CLEARLY does not synchronize with that mandate of the National Housing Corporation.

The former Board of NHC in its entirety was NEVER involved in this 80/20 arrangement, as there are no board minutes to substantiate this decision.

