NGP Reiterates Need For RSS To Help Saint Lucia Fight Crime – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Saint Lucia’s National Green Party (NGP) has reiterated that the Regional Security System (RSS) needs to assist this country in its battle against criminal activity.

The party restated its position on Monday, after last week’s visit by Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre to Barbados for talks with the RSS to discuss areas of cooperation in crime management amid an upsurge in gun violence in Saint Lucia.

NGP Deputy leader Aaron Alexander noted his party’s position during the 2021 general election campaign.

“We spoke of the need for any incoming government to hold talks with the RSS in an effort to suppress and assist with the crime problem on Island,” Alexander observed.

– Advertisement –

He recalled that the NGP list of possible areas for RSS help included implementing a witness protection programme for individuals who help solve a serious crime on any of the islands.

The NGP deputy leader also noted that his party observed the need for the RSS to implement a police exchange programme among the Caribbean islands to ‘weed out crooked cops’ in the police force.

“The fact that there are officers from other Islands working alongside our own local officers – these foreign officers have no friends in the police force and they can easily report any nefarious dealings which they see going on involving our local police officers,” Alexander stated.

“We at the NGP sincerely hope that our Prime Minister took note of these recommendations and brought them up at his recent meeting with the RSS,” he said.

The Barbados-headquartered (RSS) is an international agreement for the defence and security of the eastern Caribbean.

The headquarters is the Coordinating Secretariat of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Security Assistance Mechanism.

The current RSS member states are Antigua & Barbuda, Dominica, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Grenada, and Barbados.

However, in March this year, the office of Guyana President Irfaan Ali announced that RSS members had agreed to sign a protocol that would see the accession of that South American country.

– Advertisement –