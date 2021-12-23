NGP Reiterates Call For Exchange Programme To Root Out Crooked Cops

– Advertisement –

Saint Lucia’s National Green Party (NGP) has again suggested police exchange programmes through the Regional Security System (RSS) to help root out crooked cops within the ranks of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF).

NGP Deputy leader Aaron Alexander reiterated the party’s suggestion while declaring that the group was extremely concerned over the current crime wave inundating the country.

So far, Saint Lucia has chalked up a record-breaking 74 homicides for the year.

“Past administrations who were voted into office offering and promising us peace and security have failed miserably hence they have been removed from office. Now we have a different administration, and we all have to play our role to assist them in tackling the crime situation,” Alexander stated.

He explained that the NGP does not have all the answers.

However, the NGP deputy leader restated strategies the party proposed during the last election campaign.

In addition to the police exchange programme, Alexander declared that making more resources available to the police was a ‘cop out.’

“The last administration did some of that. Let the police now put to better use what they have available at this time,” he said in a statement Thursday.

Included in the other measures he reiterated were:

Focussing on the discipline of children from an early age

More financial and organisational support for social and sporting groups

Creating more employment opportunities.

Implementing a gun amnesty

And More draconian penalties, especially for violent crimes.

