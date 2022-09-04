NGP Leader Welcomes New Relaxed COVID-19 Protocols – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

National Green Party (NGP) leader Andre, ‘Pancho’ de Caires, has welcomed new relaxed COVID-19 protocols announced last week by Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs Minister Moses Jn Baptiste.

“I think Saint Lucians have been compliant and obeyed the protocols without resistance,” de Caires told St Lucia Times.

He noted that citizens have complied with the requirements to wear masks, sanitise and observe social distancing upon entering business places.

However, he recalled many ignored the protocols during carnival and emancipation day activities.

And de Caires said for Saint Lucia to continue specific protocols makes no sense, which the government has realised.

He said the people deserve a break.

The NGP leader also reiterated the need for accountability because people who refused vaccination lost their jobs.

“People lost their livelihoods because of a personal choice,” de Caires told St Lucia Times.

“I believe in the future somebody is going to have to be held accountable,” the NGP leader declared.

Saint Lucia’s adjusted COVID-19 protocols take effect on Monday, September 5.

The new measures include removing the physical distance and mass crowd limitations, and capacity restrictions on public transportation.

In general, wearing face masks is optional but remains ‘highly recommended’ to reduce the transmission of COVID-19.

But masks are required in certain circumstances, including where many people are in close contact and when visiting certain institutions like elderly homes.

Saint Lucia has also removed the testing and vaccination requirement for entry.

But despite the significant adjustments in the protocols, the Minister of Health has warned that COVID-19 is still circulating in Saint Lucia and remains a major concern.

“Given our low immunisation rate and the growing evidence of long COVID, COVID-19 remains a public health threat. With the general relaxation of the measures, personal responsibility becomes paramount,” Moses Jn Baptiste asserted.

