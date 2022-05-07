NGP Leader: ‘The Pandemic Is Winding Down!’ – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Declaring that he would not stop the upcoming ‘Vaxxed Carnival’, Saint Lucia’s National Green Party (NGP) leader, Andre de Caires, has explained that he supports opening up the country after some two years of coping with the COVID-19 pandemic.

He referred to the return of the Gros Islet Friday night street party.

“If you look at Gros Islet, if you look at the boat charters everybody seems to be ignoring it now. The only thing that would actually change the situation in Saint Lucia right now is if people start dying like flies and I don’t anticipate that happening,” de Caires told St Lucia Times.

” So will I stop the carnival? I wouldn’t because all the science is also showing even though they didn’t want to talk about it in the beginning natural immunity is has a longer lasting effect than the vaccination. In fact the first shot only lasts for six weeks so are we telling people every six weeks they have to get a vaccination? So the pandemic is winding down and I think we have to get back to normal,” the NGP leader asserted.

– Advertisement –

In December, he recalled that when South Africa reported the Omicron variant, all the news reports indicated that it was more contagious but less serious in terms of hospitalisations and deaths.

And de Caires noted that since then, there had been five variants.

He observed that Denmark stopped its vaccination programme just recently while other countries have dropped their mandates.

“You look at football in England, you look at the tennis in Spain today, you look at many of these crowded outdoor events and hardly anybody is wearing masks and everybody is going along with their lives. I believe that we have handled it here in Saint Lucia pretty good. Yes, we sympathise with people who have suffered and family members who have lost loved ones,” he stated.

But de Caires expressed that Saint Lucia should stop looking at COVID-19 cases driving its protocols.

“It’s two years now and viruses usually mutate into an endemic phase and I believe we are in the endemic phase. So I do believe cases will rise but if we look at all around the world where BA.4 and BA.5 have emerged as the dominant variant now, we see even though the cases are rising hospitalisations and deaths are to a minimum,” he told St Lucia Times.

“People have made their choice and if they get sick that’s up to them,” de Caires explained.

“Like Fauci and everybody is saying, as the science changes, the protocols will change, so I support opening up,” the NGP leader said.

– Advertisement –