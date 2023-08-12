NGP Leader Says World Bank Halt To Uganda Loans Over Anti-Gay Law ‘Stunning’ – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

The leader of Saint Lucia’s National Green Party (NGP), Andre ‘Pancho’ de Caires, has described as ‘stunning’ a World Bank decision to halt new loans to Uganda over a new anti-gay law.

The Bank said the new law contradicts the lending institution’s values.

Homosexual acts were already illegal in Uganda.

But anyone now convicted faces life imprisonment under the new law effective in May.

Uganda dismissed the move by the World Bank as unjust, hypocritical, and draconian.

“That is pure racism, not of color but because of traditions and rights,” NGP leader Andre ‘Pancho’ de Caires said regarding the World Bank decision.

In addition, de Caires observed a disconnect between Western and more conservative developing countries.

“We have to draw a line,” de Caires told St. Lucia Times.

“We don’t want this agenda here,” he asserted, as he took issue with efforts to force the same-sex agenda with little regard for local culture.

The NGP leader reiterated that there is an anti-bullying campaign in Saint Lucia primary schools discouraging discrimination based on colour and other factors.

“We have nothing against you,” he said regarding lesbian and gay people, declaring that no coaching from the West is needed on how to treat such individuals.

However, de Caires noted that the Caribbean region has traditions it holds dear and should not be forced to adopt Western values.

