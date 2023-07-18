NGP Leader Reiterates Call For Accountability Regarding Saint Lucia’s COVID-19 ‘Mistakes’ – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

National Green Party (NGP) leader, Andre ‘Pancho’ de Caires, has reiterated a call for people to be held accountable for mistakes during the COVID-19 pandemic in Saint Lucia.

The NGP leader asserted that with the pandemic over, Saint Lucia must have a post-mortem to determine where mistakes occurred and hold the people responsible accountable.

“It cannot be a situation where we just dust off our hands and simply carry on as though nothing has happened,” de Caires stated.

He declared that if science is the guiding principle, it makes a post-mortem mandatory.

The NGP leader said his party knew several people in Saint Lucia sustained injury after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

In this regard, he spoke of the need to investigate all claims if there’s a belief in science.

“In the same way that we were so concerned about persons who contracted the COVID virus, we should be treating these people with adverse symptoms in the same manner,” de Caires said.

He recalled that people suffered humiliation for questioning mask effectiveness or the value of lockdowns.

“Now we see that the misinformation was coming from the very authorities that we were supposed to trust. We realise, those questions were valid at the time with more and more data coming out to prove it so,” de Caires observed.

He believed that time had vindicated the NGP regarding its COVID-19 pandemic pronouncements.

And de Caires described the pandemic’s duration as a ‘three-year nightmare’.

In addition, he expressed support for individuals seeking redress because of suffering from the COVID-19 vaccine or lockdowns during the pandemic.

