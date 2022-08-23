NGP Leader: ‘I Would Like To See People Punished For Their Corruption’ – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The leader of Saint Lucia’s National Green Party (NGP), Andre ‘Pancho’ de Caires, has welcomed the Special Prosecutor Act, declaring it is a step in the right direction.

“A man steals a bag of rice in the supermarket to feed his family – it is worth five dollars and he gets held and put in jail,” de Caires told St Lucia Times.

“Yet politicians seem to be ripping off the country in tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands, and sometimes millions of dollars, and nothing seems to happen to them,” the NGP leader observed.

He hoped that everyone guilty of corruption would ‘face the music.’

“I would like to see people punished for their corruption. But until politicians get punished it will continue,” de Caires asserted.

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre recently secured the support of the country’s legislators in the House of Assembly for the Special Prosecutor Act.

This legislation empowers an attorney-at-law appointed by the Judicial and Legal Services Commission to serve as Special Prosecutor.

It also authorises the office holder to receive complaints and investigate credible reports of corrupt conduct by incumbent public officials and public officials who have demitted office.

