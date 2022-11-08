NGP Leader: Climate Change Conferences A Talk Shop For The Elite – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The leader of Saint Lucia’s National Green Party (NGP) has expressed concern over the value of climate change conferences amid the ongoing COP27 UN Climate Change Conference in Egypt.

“Since COP26, we have been contemplating the successes of these meetings, and it seems to be just a talk shop for the elite,” Andre ‘Pancho’ de Caires told St Lucia Times.

“People go there and they talk, but what tangible has been done?” The NGP leader stated.

According to de Caires, man has caused climate change, global warming, and the increase in the levels of CO2 in the atmosphere.

– Advertisement –

“Please remember that there was a time called the Ice Age before man had any internal combustion engine or was heating their homes with oil and the glaciers melted,” he stated.

The NGP leader said many scientists believed it was due to the universe’s solar cycles and other natural features.

As a result, de Caires believes climate change is due to a combination of humankind’s activities and natural forces.

Regarding what man can do, he observed that the economy is built on capitalism.

And de Caires lamented that no company making internal combustion engines is speaking about cutting production.

“Is Toyota going to say, ‘We’re going to cut this year’s production in half’? Are any of the airlines cutting their routes in half? Are any of the cruise ship companies going to cut their ports of call in half?? No. This is not going to happen,” the NGP leader asserted.

“So, for the time, it’s a lot of talk, and nothing substantial is happening. I think man is a virus on the earth. Plastic and pollution are big concerns,” he told St Lucia Times.

In this regard, he pointed to flooding being the result of rivers clogged with ‘our nastiness’.

“Man does have a detrimental effect on the earth, but these leaders of multinational corporations that build engines that produce CO2 are going to continue doing that,” the NGP leader noted.

“As a result, we will require fossil fuels past 2015. So from our perspective, looking at what has happened since the Rio climate conference many years ago to now, we have done absolutely nothing to curb our diet of fossil fuel,” de Caires told St Lucia Times.

– Advertisement –