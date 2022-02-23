NGP Leader Believes A Shake-Up In the RSLPF May Be Necessary – St. Lucia Times News

The leader of Saint Lucia’s National Green Party (NGP), Andre de Caires, believes a shake-up in the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) headed by Commissioner Milton Desir may be necessary.

Saint Lucia is currently facing an ‘alarming’ crime situation, particularly concerning gun violence.

“A shake-up may be necessary. Is he (Desir) able to do the job and lead as the Commissioner? I am not sure. I think it will be up to the minister of national security to make that decision,” de Caires told St Lucia Times.

The NGP leader spoke against the backdrop of a double homicide at La Toc, Castries.

Police disclosed that a man and a woman succumbed after sustaining gunshot wounds on Wednesday morning.

Details surrounding the incident are sketchy, and investigators have yet to identify the deceased officially.

On Monday, Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre, responsible for National Security, asserted that he wanted to instill pride in the police for their work.

“I want to urge them to have some pride,” the Castries East MP, the son of a police officer, told reporters.

Pierre described the crime situation as alarming and a menace while noting that the public must assist in the battle against criminal activity.

NDP leader Andre de Caires, explaining that he has a lot of police friends, observed that there are grievances and divisions within the ranks of the RSLPF with factions for and against Commissioner Milton Desir.

In addition, he observed that the fallout from Operation Restore Confidence (ORC) is a cause of discomfort within the force.

“As to the operations of the RSLPF. I do believe more focus has to be on the removal of firearms. I believe what we are doing is looking at the murder rate. We determine the crime situation only by the murder rate, and let’s be real, the police cannot prevent murders,” the NGP leader told St Lucia Times.

“I think what we have a problem with is conflict resolution, people stealing from each other and people settling their grievances violently. There are certain things that the police can prevent but murders and stuff like that cannot be prevented by the police. We need to remove the murder weapons from the people who have them,” he declared.

Headline photo: Top brass of the RSLPF address a news conference