NGP Issues Drought Alert, Says No Food Security Without Water Security – St. Lucia Times News

Saint Lucia’s National Green Party (NGP) has reiterated concerns about the impact of drought conditions on the national economy this year, asserting that there can be no food security without water security.

NGP leader Andre de Caires, declaring that his party is in touch with the environment, told St Lucia Times that this country needs to increase its water storage capacity.

His comments came as the Caribbean Drought and Precipitation Monitoring Network (CDPMN) Monday said that many Caribbean countries will be starting the new season “with a deficit in water resources.”

The NGP leader proposes that beachfront hotels in Saint Lucia install reverse osmosis desalination plants to provide water for their pools, wash dishes, and flush toilets while using Water and Sewerage Company (WASCO) supplies for cooking.

“That should be a law. A bill needs to be passed so that all hotels that have access to sea water need to install a desalination plant and change their plumbing,” de Caires told St Lucia Times.

In addition, he spoke of the need for micro-dams, explaining that due to this country’s topography, such dams would be cheap to build and may be able to hold hundreds of thousands of gallons of water upstream to provide for communities at lower elevations in times of drought.

But de Caires also expressed that everyone needs to start harvesting water.

“This dry season may end the tourism season. If we do not have water, we have to send the visitors home,” he warned.

However, de Caires declared that the time to implement the outlined measures had passed.

“If the rain doesn’t fall and drought takes us, none of these measures are in place, and we will suffer. If we have a January this dry and it continues, there will be a severe drought, and you cannot blame WASCO. They need finances to complete specific projects that would save water. They need to do a lot of upgrades and we have not invested in WASCO,” the NGP leader told St Lucia Times.

And he said both the ruling Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) and the opposition United Workers Party are to blame for not having water security on their radar.

