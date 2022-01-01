NGP: Cannabis Industry Can Create Jobs For’ Idle Young Men With Guns’ – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Saint Lucia’s National Green Party (NGP), acknowledging that there’s no ‘magic bullet’ to end the violent crime spike in the country, has nevertheless indicated that a Cannabis industry could help address the problem through job creation.

“The majority of violence has been committed by idle young men with guns. There is no magic bullet to cure this surge in violence but providing gainful employment for these young men will assist tremendously,” asserts NGP leader Andre de Caires.

“We see the Cannabis industry providing thousands of jobs for this very demographic and hope that we can start the process as soon as possible,” de Caires stated during a New Year message.

With Saint Lucia witnessing a record-breaking number of homicides in 2021, the NGP leader said the ongoing violence was a matter of great concern as the Island had lost many lives during the year.

– Advertisement –

” After two years of lockdowns and curfews, lack of work, no money, tensions are high, people are angry. In this atmosphere of desperation there’s little room for conflict resolution and as a result, violence,” de Caires observed.

He acknowledged that the future is uncertain with many challenges.

“But fortunately, we live in the most beautiful place on earth with everything necessary to deal with these challenges,” de Caires said.

In this regard, he said the NGP asked everyone to face the challenges jointly, be strong, and stand firm during these trying times.

– Advertisement –