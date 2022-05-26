NGP Calls For Urgent Action On Saint Lucia Water Security – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Asserting that the challenges are real, Saint Lucia’s National Green Party (NGP) has called for urgent action on the country’s water security while urging leaders to focus on the needs of the people instead of engaging in constant political bickering.

NGP leader Andre de Caires noted that Saint Lucia is about to enter the hurricane season, which begins on June 1.

And he explained that traditionally people expect the rains to bring respite from the heat of the dry season and water crops.

But he declared that climate change is real.

– Advertisement –

“A worrying trend seems to be emerging worldwide, and that is the fact that the planet is experiencing longer spells of drought conditions and less precipitation during the rainy season,” de Caires said.

“Although when we do get rain, we see enormous amounts of torrential rainfall in short periods contributing to tremendous damage to livelihoods and Infrastructure. This year’s dry season has been quite severe and is reflected by the fact that we have all experienced water shortages at some time this year so far,” the NGP leader expressed.

He observed that water shortages affect every aspect of life.

When combined with a two-year pandemic that has caused a massive reduction in productivity and production of all items, plus a hit to the essential supply chains that transport these essential goods globally, de Caires asserted that the impending disaster is imminent.

“Every week, we see food prices rising and the calls for food security becoming louder, but there cannot be food security without water security. If there is no water to irrigate crops, there will be no crops,” the NGP leader pointed out.

He recalled that the NGP’s main slogan was “Agriculture first. Food and water security,” during the last election season.

In addition, de Caires said his party presented several solutions to tackle the problem of increasing the water storage capacity of the island, including micro dams, a national desalinisation plant, and requiring hotels with beach access to install their own.

“We have little time to deal with this water crisis,” de Caires observed.

“We encourage all parties and stakeholders to come together to develop a plan so that we will be able to institute the necessary changes, upgrades, and new Infrastructure needed just to survive the near future,” he said.

– Advertisement –