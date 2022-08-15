New York-Based Saint Lucian Organization Hosts Benefit For Minelle – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

On Saturday, August 20, 2022, the New York City-based Babonneau Day (Original) Committee will host a fundraiser to benefit former several-time Saint Lucian calypso monarch Minelle, who was hospitalized after being violently attacked on the eve of this year’s calypso finals.

The event will be held at Freddy’s Place, 117 Tapscott Ave (between Blake and SutterAvenues) in Brooklyn, from 11:00 AM until. It will feature an assortment of Caribbeanfood and beverages for sale.

According to the group’s president, Leanda “Beckeylee” Alexander, her organization feltcompelled to organize this effort on Minelle’s behalf immediately upon hearing of theassault.

Ms. Alexander went on to describe her as a “true Saint Lucian patriot, entertainer who has represented Saint Lucia with class and distinction…She’s not deserving of such a brutal attack.”

This initiative, which has received the blessings of the calypso legend’s family, is alsointended to send a clear message that violence against women will not be condoned.

Since February 2017, the fifteen members of the Babonneau Day (Original) Committeehave undertaken a number of philanthropic initiatives, primarily to benefit the peopleand community of the Babonneau.

Alexander encourages all Saint Lucians in the tri-state area to support this gesture ofunity in support of Minelle.

Source: Babonneau Day Original Committee

