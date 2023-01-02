New Year Fireworks Cancelled To Protect Walrus – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

The authorities decided to cancel a New Year’s Eve fireworks show to protect an Arctic walrus in Scarborough, England.

Concern that the fireworks might cause the animal distress prompted the decision to cancel the event.

The walrus, which drew sizable crowds when it arrived on Saturday, is thought to have now left for the North Sea.

Wildlife specialists said the creature, known as Thor, may have been ‘taking a vacation’ before moving north.

But they are monitoring the surrounding coastline in case ‘Thor’ reappears.

