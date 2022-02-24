New Visiting Hours At Millennium Heights Medical Complex – St. Lucia Times News

The management of Millennium Heights Medical Complex wishes to advise the public of the new visiting hours effective Friday, February 25, 2022, given the downward trend of active COVID-19 cases. New visiting hours will revert to the original structure as follows:

Owen King EU Hospital (OKEUH)

Ward – AGW 1-3, Obstetrics & ICU, Paediatrics

1 visitor per patient

Monday to Friday: 6am – 7am, 12pm – 1pm, 5pm – 7pm. Maximum 15 mins per visit

Weekends & Holidays: 3pm – 5pm

Paediatrics: One parent will be allowed to stay with the patient, name should be registered with nurses. Only 1 visitor will be permitted during visiting hours. If the other parent is just visiting and not relieving the parent who is already on the unit, that visiting parent will need to come to the unit at the hospital allocated visiting hours, thus reducing traffic on the ward.

National Mental Wellness Centre (NMWC)

All wards

1 visitor per patient

Monday to Sunday |3pm – 6pm | Maximum 15 mins per visit

All other COVID-19 prevention protocols will remain in place during visiting hours. We ask for your cooperation as we try to maintain our quality of service. MHMC recognises that persons may wish to drop off items for family members outside of visiting hours. Please note these items can be dropped off at the security station, properly marked with the patient’s name and ward.

The management and staff of the MHMC continues to appeal to the public to comply with the measures as we continue to put your health first. For more updates, announcements, and new appointments, follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn on @millenniumheightsmedicalcomplex or please email [email protected]

Source: Millennium Heights Medical Complex