New UK Foreign Secretary Says Caribbean On Climate Change Frontline

New UK Foreign Secretary Says Caribbean On Climate Change Frontline
The content originally appeared on: St. Lucia Times News

New British Foreign Secretary David Lammy has promised renewed climate change action following Hurricane Beryl’s rampage through the Caribbean.

According to the son of Guyanese immigrants, such a large storm so early in the Atlantic Hurricane Season underscored the reality of the climate crisis.

“The Caribbean is on the frontline and that’s why this Government will renew action at home and engagement abroad on tackling the climate crisis so that together the world can address this emergency,” the Attorney at Law by profession said.

He said the storm’s devastation was appalling.

On his first day on the job, Lammy declared that he had been focusing on Beryl’s impact on the region.

“My thoughts are with all those mourning loved ones and all those having to rebuild their lives,” the Member of Parliament for Tottenham stated.

He also disclosed that dedicated  Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs staff were already doing much to support the Caribbean’s recovery.

Saint Lucia’s Opposition leader, Allen Chastanet, welcomed the assistance to Caribbean countries ravaged by Hurricane Beryl.

The former Saint Lucia Prime Minister said he was heartened to see that Lammy had ‘hit the ground running’.

“It is encouraging to see that they recognize our position on the frontline of the battle against climate change. There also appears to be a longer-term plan in mind, which gives us hope for sustained support and collaboration,” the United Workers Party (UWP) leader stated.

In addition, Chastanet congratulated new British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and his Labour Party on their victory at the polls on Thursday.

Starmer’s Labour Party secured the largest majority government in 25 years after the historic general election results.

Voters delivered a stunning defeat to the Conservative Party after 14 years in government, ending the leadership of Britain’s first ethnic-minority prime minister,  Rishi Sunak.

