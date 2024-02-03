New U.S. Ambassador Visits RSS Headquarters – St. Lucia Times

Newly appointed United States Ambassador to Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean, and the OECS, Roger Nyhus, recently toured the Regional Security System (RSS) Headquarters in Barbados.

An RSS release said Nyhus announced that during his tenure, he would focus on supporting resilience to climate change, strengthening economic security, and enhancing regional security.

According to the release, RSS Executive Director Commodore Errington Shurland welcomed the Ambassador.

Shurland said he was looking forward to working with the diplomat and the U.S. government on future projects to ensure the stability and safety of our region.

Ambassador Roger Nyhus arrived in Barbados on Thursday, January 11, 2024, following his appointment by President Joe Biden in September 2022.

In November 2023, the United States Senate unanimously confirmed him as the Ambassador to Barbados, the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Antigua and Barbuda, the Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

He succeeded Ambassador Linda Taglialatela, who had served for about seven years.