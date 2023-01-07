New Tax Policy In Effect – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

The Government of Saint Lucia is putting money back in the pockets of ordinary Saint Lucians.

Effective January 1, 2023, those earning up to EC $25,400 annually will not be required to pay personal income taxes.

Also, employees grossing EC $2,116 monthly, will not be subjected to Pay-As-You-Earn (PAYE).

This new money saving tax policy further demonstrates government’s awareness of the impact of global economic pressures on the average Saint Lucian household. Collectively, eligible taxpayers will save EC $14 million every year and will benefit from increased levels of disposable income. SOURCE: Office of the Prime Minister

