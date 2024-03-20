New SLTU President Elated, Humbled After Election – St. Lucia Times

The newly elected president of the Saint Lucia Teachers Association (SLTU), Vern Charles, told reporters on Wednesday that she was elated and humbled by the preliminary poll results.

” I am really humbled that the teachers of Saint Lucia put their confidence in me as a leader and voted me in such a resounding fashion,” the new president expressed.

Charles congratulated the new team she would work with, asserting they had much work to do.

Charles emphasized that her focus for the union would be on continuity, growth, and progress, underlining her commitment to these critical areas.

Charles said the new executive would build on past SLTU achievements, assess the union’s shortfalls, and identify areas for continued improvement.

She recalled that her theme for the elections was: ‘Moving Forward – A United SLTU.’

Charles revealed her leadership style, expressing her love for engagement, keeping members informed, and interacting with them, which she believes is crucial for a united SLTU.

“We are going to stay united and strong,” Charles told reporters.

Teachers cast 774 votes in her favour, compared to 472 for John Estephane.

Other preliminary results were as follows:

1st Vice President – Troy Nestor2nd Vice President – Kim GastonGeneral Secretary – Vernetta JohnDeputy General Secretary – Sherene SaltibusTreasurer – Schaefer SylvesterPublic Relations Officer Marvelle Modeste-Lubin (Won unopposed)

There was an estimated sixty percent turnout for Tuesday’s SLTU elections.

SLTU Elections Commission Chairman Thomas Bolougne was impressed with the poll, which he said proceeded smoothly.

“At the moment we have preliminary results,” he emphasised.

Nevertheless, Bolougne said the results would be final if there is no recount request after 24 hours.

But he said he was unaware of anyone prepared to ask for a recount.