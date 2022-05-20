New Season, Calypso Tents And Components For Groovy & Power Soca – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

With the intention of reinvigorating the judging process for the 2022 Groovy and Power Soca competition, the Carnival Music Management Committee [CMMC] has introduced an Elimination Stage.

As customary, the CMMC invites hopeful Groovy and Power Soca contestants to submit their song[s] for the Pre-Selection Stage of the competition by June 3, 2022.

Compositions should be submitted on a thumb drive in MP3 or WAV Format [location to be announced].

Expert judges will shortlist the best 40 songs. A maximum of 20 songs from each genre [Groovy and Power Soca] will advance to the new and exciting Elimination Stage.

At the Elimination Stage artistes will be required to perform their music for the CMMC’s judging panel behind closed doors on June 11.

The new Elimination Stage is designed to bring out the best of both worlds from the qualifying artistes such as entertaining performances complimented by high quality music production.

This component elevates competition standards and promises spectators world class performances at the Soca Semis and the Soca Monarch Final.

“I think it’s going to be fair to both the performer and the judges because depending solely on CDs can sometimes produce false results. Either someone who is not the necessarily the best performer, because of the enhanced studio performance a CD gives may find themselves at a stage of the competition they do not deserve to be in. Conversely, somebody who does not have great production can get eliminated when they actually have a very good song,” Chair of the CMMC Mr. Claude Paul says.

The first of 17 power packed shows kicks off on May 27 at Verve in Rodney Bay where a bevy of Groovy and Power Soca artistes will perform their latest musical offerings for a live audience for the first time this season put on by Soca – The Ultimate Tent.

In addition to the return of established Tents like T.O.T. – Soca Village and South Calypso Tent, the CMMC is also excited to announce the introduction of the new Fire One and Kaiso Pros Tents.

Calypso loyalists and fans will be treated to weekly shows including quarter final competitions at the National Cultural Centre from May 28 to June 26.

The competition transitions to the Sab Sporting Facility where the standout performers who make it past the semi-finals will vie for a coveted spot in the Final stages.

The anticipated Groovy and Power Soca Finals will be held on July 8.

The Calypso Monarch title will be decided on July 9.

Source: Carnival Music Management

