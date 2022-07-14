New Saint Lucia ePassport Price Confirmed At $250.00 – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Government of Saint Lucia has confirmed the cost of the new ePassports shall stand at the initially proposed $250.00 XCD per passport for the period of 5 years.

The approval for the amendment of the passport fees schedule came after Cabinet met on Monday, July 11, 2022.

The official pronouncement will be followed by the passage and gazetting of a StatutoryInstrument to reflect the necessary amendments. Thereafter, the relevant amendments to the Passport Act, caption. 10.03 shall come into force.

The new ePassport schedule is as follows:

The ePassport is at $250.00, the replacement of passport before expiry date is at $300.00, Expedited/Emergency Services remains unchanged at $50.00. Issuance of collective travel documents is at $75.00, Issuance of Certificate of Identity remains at $50.00.

Permits for each extension of residence not exceeding 30 days is at $200.00. Live Image Capture is at $10.00, and certification /endorsements is at $20.00.

Meantime, the Department of Home Affairs is working assiduously along with the Immigration Department, CBN and the Saint Lucia Border Control Agency to ensure that the ePassport goes Live on Monday, July 25, 2022.

The Government of Saint Lucia has been working with its trusted partner Canadian Bank Note Company Limited (CBN) on this over USD three-million-dollar project.

The relationship with CBN has been ongoing from 2006 since the implementation of the island’s very first passport Issuing and Control System.

The new ePassport features the latest technology in anti-counterfeit security measures,contains a microchip that is embedded in the rear cover of the booklet and adheres to modern international travel standards.

Source: Department of Home Affairs

