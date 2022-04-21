New Saint Lucia Ambassador To Taiwan Presents Credentials – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

This week, Saint Lucia’s new ambassador to Taiwan, Dr. Robert Lewis, presented a copy of his letter of credentials to Taiwan’s foreign minister Joseph Wu, pledging to work to promote links between Saint Lucia and Taiwan.

Taiwan’s Central News Agency (CNA), quoting a foreign ministry statement, reported that Lewis said he would dedicate his time in Taiwan to promoting people exchanges, especially in education.

Lewis, a former Castries South MP, is also a former Education Minister who succeeded Edwin Laurent as Saint Lucia’s Ambassador to Taiwan.

Laurent had served since May 2018.

The Republic of China, the official name of Taiwan, first established diplomatic relations with Saint Lucia in 1984.

But ties were severed in 1997 and later restored in 2007.

Taiwan’s foreign minister said the relationship between Taiwan and Saint Lucia is close and amicable.

And according to his ministry’s press statement, he thanked the Caribbean ally for voicing its support for Taiwan’s participation in international organisations.

Headline photo: The new Saint Lucian ambassador to Taiwan, Robert Kennedy Lewis (left) presents a copy of his letter of credentials to Foreign Minister Joseph Wu Wednesday. Photo courtesy of Ministry of Foreign Affairs

