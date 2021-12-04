New Round Of Parole Hearings For Bordelais Correctional Facility

Press Release:- The Department of Probation and Parole is gearing for the island’s second round of parole hearings next week. The hearings will be conducted at the Bordelais Correctional Facility (BCF) in Dennery.

Two hearings are scheduled for this month. The first hearing will take place on December 7, to be followed by another on December 9, 2021.

Meanwhile, Minister for Home Affairs Honourable Dr. Virginia Albert- Poyotte remains committed to her familiarization visits to Departments that fall within her broad portfolio. In November, the Minister met with the Department of Probation and Parole.

She was briefed on the successes and challenges of the Department and also noted recommendations from staff to overcome a few operational hurdles.

Honourable Dr. Albert – Poyotte said she envisions that the Department of Probation and Parole will play a pivotal role in an upcoming brand new initiative by the Government. However, more will be said about this undertaking in the future.

The minister commended the team for their persistence and commitment. She says as minister, she hopes to address some pressing areas in order to bring some level of relief to the Department.

The Home Affairs Minister was accompanied on her inaugural visit to the Department of Probation and Parole’ by the Permanent Secretary of Home Affairs Mrs. Elizabeth Bailey, the Deputy Permanent Secretary Mr. Ricky Quinlan, the Director of Probation and Parole Mrs. Yolanda Jules – Louis, Assistant Director Mr. Cuthbert Henry and Ms. Kerian Calixte, the Assistant Director of the Vieux Fort Office.

The Minister is due to pay a call on the Commissioner of Police and tour Police Headquarters in the near future.

