New Road Family Park Reopened

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 24 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): Government officials and residents of the area were among those in attendance on Monday afternoon for a ceremony to officially open the New Road Family Park.

The park had been closed for about two years due to Covid restrictions and then to address problems of erosion and stability.

With some assistance from the Republic of China Taiwan the erosion was addressed and new equipment has been installed.

Addressing the gathering Resident Ambassador of the Republic of China Taiwan His Excellency Michael Lin, said their involvement in the reconstruction of the park is an indication of their commitment to help improve the lives of the people of the federation.

He said “In 2014, the company of Taiwan, and its people financed this part to the people of the Federation to highlight the long-standing friendship between our two countries.”

“After all this years, the equipment first still were aged, and faded away and needed to be repressed, but the friendship will never fade away. This is why we decided to, once again finance the renovation of this part to further strengthen our commitment. To improve the quality of life for Kittitians and Nevisians,” he added.

Parliamentary representative for the area, the Hon. Marsha Henderson encouraged the public to make use of the amenities.

“It’s more than a pretty park. It’s a park where you can come on the weekend and unwind. You can come here in the afternoons and exercise. You can come with your family and just sit and relax. And this is inkeeping with our government’s objective, as we said when we campaigned, to provide green spaces for our residents. And so this afternoon it is indeed a pleasure,” she said.

Minister of Social Development, The Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley said leisure spaces are important for national development as they promote self-care for adults and children.

He said “Self-care is now a cornerstone of personal and professional development. As our people continue to be our greatest and most prize asset for development and export, it is imperative that we provide safe spaces for children to be children as fun and play, are critical in child development.”

The reconstruction and upgrade of the Park cost USD $350,000.

Ministry officials have encouraged families to make use of the new park as the playground offers recreational space for children and a gym and walking path allow adults to engage in healthy activities.

