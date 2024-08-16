New Police Constables Attend Six-Week Training

Twenty-three Special Police Constables (SPCs), recently upgraded to police constables by the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF), have begun a special six-week training course.
The course started on Monday.
Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Dr. Mashama K. Sealy, responsible for Corporate Services and Strategic Operations within the force, and the Training team organised the course.
The sessions will cover ethics in policing, general criminal defence, offences against persons and property, interviewing techniques, statement-taking, and report writing.
Human Rights and Use of Force, Weapons training, Criminal Investigations, General Policing Subjects, Traffic Management and Investigations are also part of the course.
According to the RSLPF, SPCs play a vital role within the rank and file of the police force.
“Due to their exemplary performance, many of these SPCs are upgraded to the rank of Police Constable (PC),” an RSLPF release disclosed.
It explained that a distinguishing feature between these two ranks is the uniform: SPCs wear blue shirts and black police trousers with blue outer seams.
On the other hand, PCs wear white shirts and black trousers with white outer seams.
Any third-party or user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries published on the St. Lucia Times website (https://stluciatimes.com) in no way convey the thoughts, sentiments or intents of St. Lucia Times, the author of any said article or post, the website, or the business. St. Lucia Times is not responsible or liable for, and does not endorse, any comments or replies posted by users and third parties, and especially the content therein and whether it is accurate.
St. Lucia Times reserves the right to remove, screen, edit, or reinstate content posted by third parties on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times (this includes the said user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries) at our sole discretion for any reason or no reason, and without notice to you, or any user. For example, we may remove a comment or reply if we believe it violates any part of the St. Lucia Criminal Code, particularly section 313 which pertains to the offence of Libel. Except as required by law, we have no obligation to retain or provide you with copies of any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times. All third-parties and users agree that this is a public forum, and we do not guarantee any confidentiality with respect to any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website. Any posts made and information disclosed by you is at your own risk.