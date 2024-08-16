New Police Constables Attend Six-Week Training

Twenty-three Special Police Constables (SPCs), recently upgraded to police constables by the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF), have begun a special six-week training course.

The course started on Monday.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Dr. Mashama K. Sealy, responsible for Corporate Services and Strategic Operations within the force, and the Training team organised the course.

The sessions will cover ethics in policing, general criminal defence, offences against persons and property, interviewing techniques, statement-taking, and report writing.

Human Rights and Use of Force, Weapons training, Criminal Investigations, General Policing Subjects, Traffic Management and Investigations are also part of the course.

According to the RSLPF, SPCs play a vital role within the rank and file of the police force.

“Due to their exemplary performance, many of these SPCs are upgraded to the rank of Police Constable (PC),” an RSLPF release disclosed.

It explained that a distinguishing feature between these two ranks is the uniform: SPCs wear blue shirts and black police trousers with blue outer seams.

On the other hand, PCs wear white shirts and black trousers with white outer seams.