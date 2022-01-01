New Hours, Protocols For Visiting Patients At Millennium Heights Medical Complex – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Press Release:- As the COVID-19 situation and the onset of a fifth wave continues to develop, the public is hereby notified that the protocols for visiting patients at Millennium Heights Medical Complex (MHMC) are subject to change at any time. New measures will take effect on Friday, December 31, 2021.

Masking:

All visitors must wear masks covering their nose and mouth, and under their chin at all times when indoors. Masks are also required outside in a small zone around our doorways. Visitors who don’t comply with these rules will be asked to leave the premises.

Visiting Hours:

Owen King EU Hospital (OKEUH)

Ward – AGW 1-3, Obstetrics & ICU

1 visitor per patient

Monday to Sunday | 6am – 7am | Maximum 15 mins per visit

Ward – Pediatrics

1 visitor per patient

Monday to Sunday | 6am – 7am | One parent will be allowed to stay with the patient, name should be registered with nurses. Only 1 visitor will be permitted during visiting hours. If the other parent is just visiting and not relieving the parent who is already on the unit, that visiting parent will need to come to the unit at the hospital allocated visiting hours, thus reducing traffic on the ward.

National Mental Wellness Centre (NMWC)

All wards

1 visitor per patient

Monday to Sunday |5 pm -6 pm | Maximum 15 mins per visit

MHMC recognises that persons may wish to drop off items for family members outside of visiting hours. Please note these items can be dropped off at the security station, properly marked with the patient’s name and ward.

The management and staff of the MHMC continues to appeal to the public to comply with the new measures as we continue to put your health first.

