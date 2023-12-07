New Guyana St. Lucia Association Executive Elected – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

The Guyanese Community of St Lucia has appointed a new seven-member Executive.

The new team is led by its President, Patrick. A. Chester and was elected at a special meeting on November 4, 2023.

The other Executive members are as follows;

Vice President – Horace Fraser

Secretary – Onica Harris

Treasurer – Sandra Knights

Public Relations Officer – David Christopher

Floor Member – Terrence Mont Fort

Floor Member – Caren Kennedy

The new Executive is mandated to reinvigorate community pride and togetherness among Guyanese and St Lucians, and further deepen the long-standing positive contributions to development in St Lucia.

The re-launching of the Association has also been endorsed by the Government of Guyana.

A Christmas Social Activity has been planned to introduce the new team and begin the work of bringing Guyanese living here closer together.

Association President Patrick. A. Chester said “as a community of Guyanese nationals resident on and citizens of St Lucia we have a lot of reasons to celebrate and be proud. We have made great strides and a big contribution to St Lucia with whom we are inextricably linked”.

He stressed “there is strength in togetherness, to take care of us as a community and further contribute to St Lucia”.

The new Executive is ready to work, and we are excited to meet you all at the Christmas Social Activity which will be held at the Vigie Sports Complex on December 10, 2023.

All are invited and encouraged to bring along a dish and or drink of choice, “he added.

Headline photo: Patrick Chester

– Advertisement –