New Grenada Prime Minister Vows To Put Citizens First, End Nepotism – St. Lucia Times News

New Grenada Prime Minister 44-year-old attorney Dickon Mitchell took the oath of office on Friday, pledging to put citizens first and ‘break the vicious cycle of nepotism’.

In an address repeatedly punctuated by applause, Mitchell promised to govern on behalf of all the people.

He observed that his country’s challenges are real and require citizens to work unitedly.

“The boxing match is over,” he declared regarding Thursday’s general elections that swept his National Democratic Congress (NDC) to a 9-6 victory.

“The referees have ruled and as the champion it is our job to govern on behalf of all the citizens of Petite Martinique, Carriacou and Grenada,” he stated.

In this regard, he reminded ruling party supporters that they were citizens of their country first and assured that under his leadership, the NDC must lead by example by taking a united citizens-first approach to governance.

However, he observed that it would not mean not making tough decisions which are often the hallmarks of leadership.

“When those decisions are required we will make them, but we will ensure that we can explain, consult and justify to our people why we make the decisions,” the NDC leader told his packed audience.

In addition, Mitchell stressed the need to run his country on merit, hard work, and a willingness to overcome and find solutions to the challenges.

He warned that Grenada would not move forward or prosper if a party or personal loyalty was the sole basis for job selection, promotion, and the award of contracts.

According to Mitchell, continuing such a trend would greatly disfavor coming generations.

“Under my leadership I intend to break the vicious cycle of nepotism and I am therefore using this opportunity to call on all Grenadians who have prior to this shied away from public service, who shied away from serving on boards of statutory bodies or government entities – the doors are open. You are welcome. If you believe in serving your country, if you are a hard worker and if you have the skills and talent, we the people of Grenada need you,” the Prime Minister declared.

“We need fresh new faces with innovative ideas driven by the common desire to make our country a better place,” Mitchell said to prolonged applause.

At the end of his address, he received a standing ovation.

